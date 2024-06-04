Geneva Library’s summer reading challenge invites participants

Geneva Public Library District will begin its Summer Challenge Saturday, June 1. Signups are available at the library at 227 S. Seventh St. or online. (Provided by Geneva Public Library District)

The Geneva Public Library District began its free Summer Challenge on June 1. Participants can read, watch, listen and attend library programs to earn chances to win prizes.

Here’s how to participate:

• Those interested can sign up for the Summer Challenge in person at the library or online at gpld.readsquared.com.

• Once registered, participants can start logging their activities and earning points. Whether reading a book, watching a documentary, listening to an audiobook or attending a library program, every activity brings participants closer to winning.

• Participants earn prizes at 10, 20 and 30 points and are entered into the Grand Prize drawings. More participation increases the chances of winning.

The Geneva Public Library is located at 227 S. Seventh St.

For more information, visit gpld.org.