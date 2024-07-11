July 15, 2024
Kane County Fair returns July 17-21, here’s what you need to know

By David Petesch
Lilie Whelan, left, and Kyle Zitkus of Elburn play a carnival game at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Lilie Whelan, left, and Kyle Zitkus of Elburn play a carnival game at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

The 155th annual Kane County Fair will return next week bringing animals, carnival rides, fair food, demolition derbies, rodeos, music and more.

The fair will be open Wednesday through Sunday, July 17-21, at the Kane County Fairgrounds at 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles. Wednesday will be carnival only.

Some of the fan-favorite fair attractions returning this year include the petting zoo, racing pigs, and livestock auctions.

Hours of Operation

  • Wednesday: 3 - 11 p.m.
  • Thursday: 3 - 11 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday: noon - midnight
  • Sunday: noon - 10 p.m.
  • Exhibitors close two hours before the fair each day

Admission

  • Wednesday and Thursday: $5 per person
  • Friday through Sunday: $10 per adult, $5 per child age 3-12
  • Free daily admission for children under 3
  • Season Tickets: $25
  • Free admission for senior citizens (over 62) and veterans with military ID before 5 p.m. on Thursday
  • $5 admission after 6 p.m on Sunday
  • Free parking
  • Tickets to the fair can be purchased upon entry or in advance by going to https://events.funtagg.com/e/d0923fd9-adfd-4069-a0e2-893d1478c060.
  • 4% surcharge for credit card purchases

Main Events

Ramon Veloz of Mexico rides the bull Jakal at the Kane County Fair's rodeo in St. Charles on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Ramon Veloz of Mexico rides the bull Jakal at the Kane County Fair's rodeo in St. Charles on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

Carnival Rides:

  • Wednesday and Thursday: $32 unlimited rides from 3 p.m. to close
  • Friday through Sunday: $32 unlimited rides from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: $27 unlimited rides from 6 p.m. to close
  • Individual tickets will also be available for purchase
The OMG 360 was one of many Carnival rides at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The OMG 360 was one of many Carnival rides at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

Live Music at Miller Lite Soundstage

  • Thursday: Eric Chesser - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Friday: Pino Farina Band - 8 to 10:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: Mark Atkins - 5 to 7 p.m. | Hillbilly Rockstarz - 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
  • Sunday: Orquesta Iluziones - 3 to 5 p.m. | Hi Infidelity - 8 to 10 p.m.
  • All live music is free

Free Attractions

  • Kidbucks Game Show
  • Rhinestone Roper
  • 4-H Petting Zoo - Thursday through Sunday
  • 4-H Auction - 1 p.m. Sunday
  • Kiddy Land
  • Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
  • Classic JP Car Show - all day Saturday and Sunday
  • Woodcarver Chad Kilpatrick - daily

Piglets race around a track during the last day of the Kane County Fair on Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

For more information, visit the Kane County Fair website at https://www.kanecountyfair.com/Fair-Information or call 630-584-6926.

