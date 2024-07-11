Kane County Fair returns July 17-21, here’s what you need to know

Lilie Whelan, left, and Kyle Zitkus of Elburn play a carnival game at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

The 155th annual Kane County Fair will return next week bringing animals, carnival rides, fair food, demolition derbies, rodeos, music and more.

The fair will be open Wednesday through Sunday, July 17-21, at the Kane County Fairgrounds at 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles. Wednesday will be carnival only.

Some of the fan-favorite fair attractions returning this year include the petting zoo, racing pigs, and livestock auctions.

Hours of Operation

Wednesday: 3 - 11 p.m.

Thursday: 3 - 11 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: noon - midnight

Sunday: noon - 10 p.m.

Exhibitors close two hours before the fair each day

Admission

Wednesday and Thursday: $5 per person

Friday through Sunday: $10 per adult, $5 per child age 3-12

Free daily admission for children under 3

Season Tickets: $25

Free admission for senior citizens (over 62) and veterans with military ID before 5 p.m. on Thursday

$5 admission after 6 p.m on Sunday

Free parking

Tickets to the fair can be purchased upon entry or in advance by going to https://events.funtagg.com/e/d0923fd9-adfd-4069-a0e2-893d1478c060.

4% surcharge for credit card purchases

Main Events

Professional championship bull riders and cowgirls - 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Demolition Derby - 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday

Tickets will be sold at the Grandstand starting each night at 6 p.m.

Demolition Derby tickets can be purchased in advance by going to https://events.funtagg.com/e/d0923fd9-adfd-4069-a0e2-893d1478c060.

Rodeo tickets can be purchased in advance at https://events.funtagg.com/e/d0923fd9-adfd-4069-a0e2-893d1478c060.

Ramon Veloz of Mexico rides the bull Jakal at the Kane County Fair's rodeo in St. Charles on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

Carnival Rides:

Wednesday and Thursday: $32 unlimited rides from 3 p.m. to close

Friday through Sunday: $32 unlimited rides from noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday: $27 unlimited rides from 6 p.m. to close

Individual tickets will also be available for purchase

The OMG 360 was one of many Carnival rides at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

Live Music at Miller Lite Soundstage

Thursday: Eric Chesser - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Friday: Pino Farina Band - 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday: Mark Atkins - 5 to 7 p.m. | Hillbilly Rockstarz - 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday: Orquesta Iluziones - 3 to 5 p.m. | Hi Infidelity - 8 to 10 p.m.

All live music is free

Free Attractions

Kidbucks Game Show

Rhinestone Roper

4-H Petting Zoo - Thursday through Sunday

4-H Auction - 1 p.m. Sunday

Kiddy Land

Swifty Swine Racing Pigs

Classic JP Car Show - all day Saturday and Sunday

Woodcarver Chad Kilpatrick - daily

Piglets race around a track during the last day of the Kane County Fair on Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

For more information, visit the Kane County Fair website at https://www.kanecountyfair.com/Fair-Information or call 630-584-6926.