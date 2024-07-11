Geneva School District 304 to pay former facilities boss $15,750

Geneva School District 304 agreed to pay its former director of operations Scott Ney $15,750, according to a June 10 separation agreement.

The amount was calculated at $750 per year for the 21 years Ney worked for the district, the agreement stated.

The board accepted Ney’s resignation after a closed session at the June 10 school board meeting.

Ney was appointed director of operations in 2012.

The payment is to be delivered to Ney between Aug. 1 and Aug. 15, according to the agreement.

Ney’s last day was June 30, the end of what was his current contract, officials stated in an email.

The agreement states the district would not contest unemployment benefits, and that Ney would not pursue legal action for any reason against the district.

The agreement is posted online with the district’s June 10 meeting packet.

“Mr. Ney’s resignation will be effective following the expiration of his current contract on June 30, 2024,” Board President Larry Cabeen had stated in an email that night. “The Board of Education is pleased to have reached this agreement and would like to thank Mr. Ney for his dedication and service to Geneva CUSD 304.”