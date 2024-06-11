Geneva school district operations director Scott Ney resigns

The Geneva District 304 school board arrived at a resignation agreement with Facility Operations Director Scott Ney, late Monday after a closed session.

Ney has been with the district over 20 years and was appointed director of operations in 2012.

“Mr. Ney’s resignation will be effective following the expiration of his current contract on June 30, 2024,” Board President Larry Cabeen said in an email. “The Board of Education is pleased to have reached this agreement and would like to thank Mr. Ney for his dedication and service to Geneva CUSD 304.”

Former employees under Ney had alleged harassing treatment of employees under his direction. As a result of the Kane County Chronicle’s reporting of the allegations in 2021, the board hired a Batavia law firm to investigate.

The district ultimately paid $35,262 for the law firm’s investigation and refused to release the report as a result of the probe.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office upheld the district’s denial of the Chronicle’s Freedom of Information Act request because it had opinions and recommendations, which are exempt from release.

Those who worked under Ney were custodians, custodial support, custodial tech support, groundskeepers, maintenance personnel, building services coordinators and department secretaries.