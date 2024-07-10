Geneva OKs zoning variations for parking lot improvements

The Geneva City Council unanimously approved a zoning variation to allow Coldwell Banker to have a parking lot and entrance at 230 E. State St.

The action, taken at a special meeting Monday, allows Coldwell Banker to reconstruct and expand the parking lot to include 20 standard stalls and one compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, records show.

“The subject property is located at the southwest corner of East State Street and Kane Street and incorporates two parcels,” City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said. “The western parcel is improved with a two-story office building – constructed in 1867 – and occupied by the applicant, Coldwell Banker. The eastern parcel sits vacant.”

Modifications would also include widening the drive aisle from approximately 10 feet to 24 feet to promote improved mobility across the site, update landscaping to screen the parking lot and update parking lot lighting to enhance visibility and safety.

The request for the variation would promote future development on the vacant parcel, while also improving the parking lot, Dawkins said.

The action also allows Coldwell Banker to install two cobra style light fixtures, documents show, which is different from the ornamental specifications allowed in the East State Street Corridor, records show.

Cobra style refers to outdoor light fixtures mounted on poles

The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval at its June 27 meeting.