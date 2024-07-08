Illinois State Police holding roadside safety checks, boosting patrols in Kane, Will and DuPage

Troop 3 Commander Captain Patrick Manno said the Illinois State Police has “zero tolerance for impaired driving” and that the safety checks are meant to raise public awareness to save lives. (Capitol News Illinois)

Will County — Illinois State Police Troop 3 has announced that the ISP will be conducting Roadside Safety Checks for impaired driving in Will, Cook, DuPage, and Kane counties during the month of July.

In a statement by Troop 3 Commander Captain Patrick Manno, the ISP said it has “zero tolerance for impaired driving” and that the safety checks are meant to raise public awareness to save lives.

According to the ISP announcement, officers working the detail will be watching for motorists who are showing signs of impaired driving, operating vehicles in an unsafe manor, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, or transporting open alcoholic beverages. They will also be monitoring for improper seatbelt and child restraint usage, distracted driving, and other violations.

ISP notes that alcohol and drug impairment are estimated to be a factor in more than 47% of all fatal motor vehicles crashes in Illinois, and that there is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 39 minutes in the United States.

The safety checks are funded through IDOT and are meant to reduce the number of dangerous and impaired drivers off the road.