Batavia garden club holding July garden walk

Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners club will hold its garden walk, For the love of Gardens, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.

The event is a self-directed tour of seven gardens and The Batavia Wildflower Sanctuary at the Batavia Riverwalk.

Homeowners and a representative from the Kane County Master Gardeners, Greater Kane County Wild Ones as well as Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners members will be onsite to host participants in the gardens and answer any questions.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 the day of the event and children under 12 are free. Tickets can be purchased in person at several locations and garden centers as well as on the Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners website.

Visit www.bataviaplaindirtgardeners.org for more information or for online purchase. The event is rain or shine, gardens are not handicapped accessible, and no pets or strollers are allowed.

This event raises funds for the club’s activities, including college scholarships, maintaining the Wildflower Sanctuary at the Batavia Riverwalk, the Kaleidoscope planter and Peace Bridge planters near City Hall, and the Alphabet Garden at the Batavia Public Library.

This year’s walk is dedicated to Diana Sharp, who was the club president for more than 21 years and recently lost her battle with cancer. The club is open to all persons interested in gardening. For more information, contact us at bataviaplaindirtgardeners@gmail.com