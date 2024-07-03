Geneva Chamber of Commerce: Swedish Days wraps up with a thank you, Geneva prepares for the Arts Fair

Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald Stilt walker Jason Kollum of Niles poses as a Jesse White tumbler soars over him during the Swedish Days parade along Anderson Boulevard in Geneva Sunday. The Geneva Chamber of Commerce thanks all Swedish Days participants and collaborators. (Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

Tack Så Mycket (Thanks So Much)

I am so blown away at how proficiently, efficiently and swiftly this amazing Swedish Days festival that draws more than 200,000 people over its five days is set up and conversely taken down without nary a trace.

To that, we say “tack så mycket” (thanks so much) for the cooperation of the city of Geneva, the Geneva Police Department and the Geneva Fire Department for keeping everyone safe and to the Geneva Public Works department for making sure everything was sparkly and the festival had power.

Thanks to the more than 140 kind volunteers who worked and represented Geneva with a smile, to our awesome sponsors, to our Geneva merchants who stayed open late and offered so many great special deals and to all the residents and visitors who were Swedish for a day or the whole week. None of this would have been possible without all of you.

And now that the streets and parking lots are cleared and open and it appears as though it all came and went with a blink, we know all the Swedish magic was made possible because of a lot of hard work by all of you. Tack så mycket to all! It was the honor of the Geneva Chamber to be your hosts.

And now it’s time to ARTY!

It’s hard to believe that July is upon us but it is time to ARTY at the Geneva Arts Fair. Downtown Geneva will be transformed into a venue for esteemed artists July 27 and 28. For more than 20 years, the juried Geneva Arts Fair, presented by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, has risen in attendance and notoriety. Visitors can leisurely stroll and marvel at works from more than 130 fine artisans from around the country who display their unique oils and acrylics, vibrant watercolors, captivating sculptures, dazzling jewelry, decorative ceramics and vivid photography.

Once again, Plandscape, Inc. will make over the intersection of Third and Franklin streets with trees, plants and shrubs in the Arts Garden. You won’t believe this beauty is only temporary.

The big white tent, also in this location, is your spot for information and there will be art projects for the kids beginning at 11 a.m. both days. Acoustic guitar music will fill the air from noon to 2 p.m. Geneva merchants and restaurants will be open all weekend. Pop in for a visit.

The annual Geneva Arts Fair is presented by Harvey’s Tales Bookshop and is a must shop destination in Geneva. Visit their website at harveystales.com for more information.

The Arts Fair is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Visit genevachamber.com for more information.

Start your engines!

July also signals the green starting flag on the Geneva Chamber Classic Car Shows. Join us from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday nights in July and August beginning Thursday, July 11, in the Kane County Courthouse parking lot as we bop and bebop and admire vintage, antique and collector vehicles. Food is available to buy each week. Be sure to check this event out before the checkered flag is raised Aug. 29.