Geneva police arrest man causing disturbance at Metra Station, no gun reported

Geneva police arrested a man at 12:12 p.m. Monday at the Metra station without incident, and found no gun in his possession. (File photo)

Geneva police responded to a report shortly after noon today of a possible active shooter situation involving a man dressed in all black wearing a ski mask and black gloves on Third Street near the Metra Station, according to a news release.

The man was allegedly approaching cars aggressively on Third Street north of the tracks and startling motorists.

Police arrested the man at 12:12 p.m. without incident. He did not have a gun, but was instead holding a cell phone listening to loud music when he approached the vehicles, according to the release.

Geneva police say there is no ongoing threat.

Geneva police are working with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine pending charges.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded and and assisted.