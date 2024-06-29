Take your baby along on a tour-guided trek at Kane County’s Muirhead Springs Forest Preserve

The prairie grass and wildflowers provided habitat for pollinators, especially monarch butterflies that only eat milkweed. Just in-time to catch the late-summer blooming prairie flowers, like coneflowers and wild petunias, the Forest Preserve District of Kane County is offering a naturalist-guided stroller hike for parents at Muirhead Springs Forest Preserve. (Photo provided by Christopher T. Guess )

Just in-time to catch the late-summer blooming prairie flowers, like coneflowers and wild petunias, the Forest Preserve District of Kane County is offering a naturalist-guided stroller hike for parents and their newborns at Muirhead Springs Forest Preserve, on Friday, Aug. 2 from 9-10 a.m.

The forest preserve is located at 42W855 Bahr Road, Hampshire.

According to a news release, the interpretive hike will teach parents about the local flora and fauna of the preserve’s ecosystems. The group will trek down baby buggy appropriate paths.

The hike is free and available to all ages. Advance registration is required at www.kaneforest.com/register, calling 630-444-3190, or email programs@kaneforest.com, according to the release.

The Forest Preserve district invites guests to visit a full list of their community-designed programs at www.kaneforest.com, according to the release.