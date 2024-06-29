Geneva invites public to hear about road work

Residents looking to get more details on the upcoming construction are invited to an informational meeting at 5 p.m. July 10 at the Geneva Public Works Department, 1800 South St.

The city of Geneva’s 2024 street improvement program is scheduled to start in mid to late July with eight resurfacing and drainage projects on the docket, officials announced in a news release.

Construction is expected to be completed in early November, weather permitting.

Residents looking to get more details on the upcoming construction are invited to an informational meeting at 5 p.m. July 10 at the Geneva Public Works Department, 1800 South St.

Staff will provide an overview of the construction activity and will be available to answer questions.

The public can enter the building through the east side door.

Project locations and a map are available on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.

Residents living on impacted roads or the nearest cross streets will receive a letter from the city inviting them to the meeting.

People can subscribe to receive road work updates via “Notify Me” on the city’s website.

For more information about the street improvement program, residents may call the city’s Project Manager

Elton Orozco at 630-232-1279 or send him an email at corozco@geneva.il.us.