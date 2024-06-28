St. Charles Chamber cancels Summerfest due to weather

The third annual Summerfest dock party will return to downtown St. Charles from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Pottawatomie Park at 8 North Ave. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Chamber of Commer)

The third annual St. Charles Summerfest scheduled for Friday night has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The free event was set to take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in Pottawatomie Park, but due to rain, the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce announced its cancelation today via Facebook.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have made the decision to cancel tonight’s event due to inclement weather, and we appreciate your understanding as it was not an easy decision to make,” The Chamber’s Facebook post read, “Our Young Professionals Council worked very hard on this year’s event, and we know it would have been a success had Mother Nature cooperated.”

The bags tournament originally scheduled to be held during the event is planned to be rescheduled for September, with the $200 grand prize still up for grabs. Planning is still in the early stages, but will be announced once details are finalized.

For more information, contact Nikki Nelson at info@stcareachamber.com.