Geneva council rejects cable replacement bids

The Geneva City Council rejected bids for underground electric cable replacement as the two received were higher than the budgeted amount for labor.

The two bids were approximately $926,800 from Evans Electric LLC in Franklin Park and $1.14 million from Utility Dynamics Corporation in Oswego, officials said.

The budgeted number of nearly $1.25 million is the overall budget line item to cover both labor and materials for the 2024-25 project, officials said.

“In light of the price received, and with only two bidders responding, we would like to reject these bids and then we will rebid it at a late date,” City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said at the June 17 meeting. “Hopefully, we will get a better response because we did have a couple bidders say they just didn’t have the time to respond this time.”

The board packet states that staff will modify the scope of the bid in anticipation of a better response.