St. Charles School District 303 board extends Superintendent Gordon’s contract

St. Charles School District 303 Board members approved a five-year contract extension for Superintendent Paul Gordon, over a year before the current contract was set to expire.

The new contract was approved in an unanimous vote at a special meeting of the school board on Monday, June 24.

Gordon’s new contract will come with with a 3% pay raise and establishes a new set of goals, including improvements to safety, communication, high school experience and more.

Gordon has served as superintendent since July 2022, after the school board approved a three-year contract earlier that year. The new contract will go into effect on July 1, 2024 and expire on June 30, 2029, and will supersede the final year of Gordon’s current contract.

Before the vote, Board President Heidi Fairgrieve noted that the new contract cleans up some of the language of the previous contract, but does not include any major changes.

Under Gordon’s current contract, which was set to expire on June 30, 2025, he was paid $267,800 for the 2023-24 contract year. Gordon will receive a 3% pay increase over the previous year, for a base salary of $275,834 during the 2024-25 contract year.

Per the contract, Gordon’s base salary may increase by up to 3% each year based on merit, under the discretion of the board

“Since joining District 303, the board has been thankful for Dr. Gordon’s strong leadership, exhibited by his dedication to engaging with staff and families in order to improve student outcomes,” Fairgreive said in a news release. “This new contract signifies our support of his work and trust in the initiatives ahead.”

Under the new contract, Gordon will continue to receive 25 paid vacation days and 15 sick days per year. He will also be provided a monthly travel allowance of $600, a $500,000 term life insurance policy and his cell phone bills will be paid by the district.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue my service as superintendent for the District 303 community into the future,” Gordon said in a news release. “Thank you to the board for their support of our work as a district and confidence in our long-term strategies. I look forward to continuing to engage with our staff, families and community members to enhance the overall educational experience for our students.”

Key initiatives that Gordon has overseen during his tenure include the development of a new five-year strategic plan, new elementary and middle school boundaries, and new contracts with the district’s three employee unions.

Per the contract, the school board reserves the right to terminate the contract if Gordon fails to meet the student performance and academic goals set by the contract.