June 26, 2024
Shaw Local
Geneva School District accepts $10,150 donation for engineering curriculum

Gift specifies it for Project Lead the Way

By Brenda Schory
Geneva District 304 building (Jeff Krage)

The Geneva District 304 school board voted June 10 to accept a $10,150 anonymous donation to support the Project Lead the Way program.

Because the donation is more than $500, the board is required to vote, as per its policy.

Project Lead The Way offers a nationally recognized engineering curriculum. It is an honors-level science, yechnology, engineering, and mathematics program where students apply their skills to an engineering-focused curriculum in real-world scenarios, according to the district’s website.

Board President Larry Cabeen said the gift was “from a very generous anonymous donor.”

Last year, an anonymous donor gave the same amount, also for Project Lead the Way.

