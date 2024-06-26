Geneva School District accepts $10,150 donation for engineering curriculum

The Geneva District 304 school board voted June 10 to accept a $10,150 anonymous donation to support the Project Lead the Way program.

Because the donation is more than $500, the board is required to vote, as per its policy.

Project Lead The Way offers a nationally recognized engineering curriculum. It is an honors-level science, yechnology, engineering, and mathematics program where students apply their skills to an engineering-focused curriculum in real-world scenarios, according to the district’s website.

Board President Larry Cabeen said the gift was “from a very generous anonymous donor.”

Last year, an anonymous donor gave the same amount, also for Project Lead the Way.