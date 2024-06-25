Tai chi at Living Well in Geneva aids cancer patients, caregivers

Lee Molitor of St. Charles, who is in remission for bladder cancer, participates in a tai chi class for cancer patients, survivors and caregivers at the Northwestern Medicine Living Well Cancer Resource Center in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

As the tai chi class began, four women and three men stood barefoot or in socks on mats, rocking their feet back and forth as the instructor led them.

Then it was a breathing exercise, one hand on the heart, the other on the stomach, eyes closed, breathing deeply, in and out, in and out.

This is Tai Chi: Meditation in Motion, taught by Erin Bloodworth, the wellness coordinator at Northwestern Medicine Living Well Cancer Resource Center in Geneva. It’s intended for cancer patients, survivors and caregivers.

For 45 minutes, Bloodworth led them through a series of motions – climbing an imaginary ladder, reaching forward and back, pelvic circles, rocking from side to side, holding an imaginary big beach ball.

“Your right arm is going to go on top,” Bloodworth said. “Your left arm is going to go underneath. You’re going to hold this big beach ball in front of you. Because your right arm is on top, we’re going to transfer our weight onto our right leg.”

While they managed to hold the stance, some, like Lee Molitor, 66, of St. Charles, started getting a little wobble in the legs.

“We want those wobbles,” Bloodworth said, encouraging them to maintain. “That’s how our bodies learn, through those wobbles.”

At the end, they were all sweaty and flushed.

Erin Bloodworth, wellness coordinator at Northwestern Medicine Living Well Cancer Resource Center, leads a tai chi class for cancer patients, survivors and caregivers at the Geneva facility. (Sandy Bressner)

Molitor, who was treated for bladder cancer, had some balance issues due to the cancer treatments. Molitor said he’s been coming to class for six months to improve his balance and it has made a big improvement.

“From the get-go in Erin’s class I noticed a difference. I was using parts of my body that I hadn’t moved in a few years. It’s had a hugely positive impact on my balance and mentality,” Molitor said. “It gives me a reason to get out of the house.”

Another cancer survivor, Rick Brinkman of Geneva, praised how the class makes participants feel better.

“And it’s whole lot harder than it looks,” Brinkman said.

Class member Michele Bennett of Geneva, caregiver to her husband who had brain cancer, also said the class has positive benefits.

“This helps me mentally and physically,” Bennett said. “This is my fifth class. It was wonderful, I need the exercise and this is good for my mind.”

St. Charles resident Steven Hefta said he came to the class because he was losing muscle mass because of the cancer treatments.

“This helps me to keep from losing more,” Hefta said. “It’s improved my balance. It gives me more positive feeling after I’ve been here. Erin is a phenomenal instructor. She never criticizes, she just asks you to do your own thing.”

Bloodworth said the class is set up for anyone to be able to participate.

“It’s just basic human movements,” Bloodworth said. “Motion is lotion. The more you move those joints, the more the joints produce synovial fluid, the better those joints are going to move for you.”

Bloodworth also leads classes in yoga and other disciplines aimed at helping patients to be active again during and after treatment.

Living Well Cancer Resource Center, 442 Williamsburg Ave., Geneva, provides cancer patients, survivors and their families with programs about fitness, nutrition, art therapy and counseling, all free of charge.

More information is available online at livingwellcrc.org.