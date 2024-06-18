St. Charles Business Alliance accepting nominations for ‘Made in St. Charles’ honorees

Nominations for The St. Charles Business Alliance’s 2024 Made in St. Charles program are now open, and will be accepted until July 26. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Business Alliance)

Nominations are open for the St. Charles Business Alliance’s third annual Made in St. Charles program, which that highlights and celebrates St. Charles businesses, makers, artisans and creators.

Nominations for the program will be accepted until Friday, July 26, and can be submitted online at https://www.stcalliance.org/makersnomination.

Eligible businesses must have a brick-and-mortar location in St. Charles and make their own products in St. Charles. Businesses may submit self-nominations for the program.

St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki said she is excited to see the caliber of businesses and makers that will be nominated this year.

“We have seen amazing businesses and makers be nominated for the Made in St. Charles program over the past two years,” Sawicki said. “I can’t wait to see what exceptional businesses and makers are nominated this year.”

The program was started in 2022 by the alliance’s Business Development and Sales Committee, which is run by St. Charles Business Alliance volunteers.

Six local businesses were selected in each of the first two years program. More information, including previous honorees, can be found on the Alliance’s Made in St. Charles webpage.