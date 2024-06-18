Batavia police chief announces retirement after 25 years of service

Batavia Police Chief Shawn Mazza, who started as a patrol officer in 1999 and became chief in 2022, will retire next year, according to a news release from the city.

Mazza leads a police department with 43 officers and 12 civilians, overseeing community programs like Coffee with a Cop and Cones with Cops, expanding bike patrols and adding a community oriented police officer who will handle a comfort dog, according to a news release from the city.

Batavia Mayor Jeffery D. Schielke praised Mazza for ensuring the police department practiced state-of-the-art patrol concepts utilizing the latest technology. He added that Mazza has always been a “hands-on chief,” according to the release.

“I am truly sorry to lose his leadership in Batavia but wish him all [the] best for a well-earned and healthy retirement,” Shielke stated in the release.

Under Mazza’s direction, the department adopted the Ten Shared Principles, developed as a collaboration between the NAACP Illinois State Conference and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, according to the release.

“The Ten Shared Principles memorialize what I believe are 10 fundamental values our department is continuously striving to achieve, with a more intentional approach,” Mazza said in the release.

Integrating these principles into the department’s hiring and training is considered a major achievement. Ongoing training, trust and transparency are important to the department’s culture of responsibility, respect and service-oriented values, Mazza said in the release.

Batavia Police Chief Shawn Mazza chats with Bronson Wing, 7, while handing out coupons for free ice cream scoops outside the Batavia Creamery on Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Mazza expanded the Batavia Police Department’s partnership with the Association for Individual Development, adding a full-time social worker and enhancing crisis assistance for residents, according to the release.

The department has handled over 30,000 calls during his tenure, prompting initiatives for officer wellness, such as involvement in charitable organizations like Chip in Batavia and Special Olympics, which Mazza fis fulfilling and beneficial for officer morale, according to the release.

Mazza’s 25-year career is marked by accolades like the Jason Kloese Memorial Brotherhood Award and over 30 commendations. He has held leadership roles, including president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 224, according to the release.

Mazza values the relationships built at the Batavia Police Department, highlighting the shared mission and vision between the department and city staff, as stated in the release from the city. He’s grateful for the city’s support in pursuing his passion for mission work, leading teams on humanitarian trips to orphanages in Haiti from 2007 to 2012, according to the release.

City Administrator Laura Newman praised Mazza’s character, integrity and abilities. She highlighted Mazza’s contributions, which have left a lasting legacy of excellence for the city, according to the release.

Mazza’s last day with the retirement will be on Jan. 14, 2025.

After retirement, Mazza plans to continue his humanitarian work and spend time with his family and four children, two of whom he and his wife Jessica adopted from Haiti, according to the release.