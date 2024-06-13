Pickle Paradise coming to St. Charles’ Pottawatomie Park in June

Pickle Paradise honors the fact that St. Charles is recognized as the Pickle Capital of the World. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Park District)

St. Charles community members are invited to the first ever Pickle Paradise event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on June 21 in Pottawatomie Park.

The free event will feature activities and games for all ages, a fun run, an assortment of pickled products, a pickleball tournament, music and entertainment.

The Pickle Patch will be open to guests of all ages and feature an assortment of pickle-related products and merchandise from local businesses and vendors for guests to sample and purchase. Tickets to the Pickle Patch are required for those 2 and older and will cost $5 each.

Pickleball and more

Guests ages 3 and older can take part in the Dill Dash, a one-mile run along the park’s paved sidewalks, stairs and gravel, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. Participants should register in advance on the Park District website. Registration costs $24 per person and racers will be able to grab a gherkin along the route.

Adults 18 and older can enter the Big Dill Tournament of mixed doubles pickleball games from 4 to 6 p.m. The tournament is geared to intermediate and competitive players, who will each play five games and receive an event T-shirt. The top three finishers will receive awards.

Registration for the Big Dill Tournament will costs $50 per team for residents and $60 per team for non-residents, and is now open on the Park District website.

Those who take part in the Dill Dash or Big Dill Tournament will also receive entry into the Pickle Patch. Proceeds will benefit the St. Charles Park District’s financial aid program to help provide recreational experiences for all.

Food trucks

Guests 21 and older can reserve wristbands for the Dilly Delights section, where Caputo’s food truck will be on site serving food and Pollyanna and Riverlands Brewing Companies will be serving pickle-inspired drinks.

Wristbands can be purchased in advance on the Park District website, and a valid ID will be required for entry.

Pickle leader

Hosted by the St. Charles Park District, Pickle Paradise honors the fact that St. Charles is recognized as the Pickle Capital of the World.

According to records from the St. Charles History Museum, the moniker was first given to the city unofficially in the 1960s by president of Pickle Packers International Bill “The Dill” Moore, after he moved the company to St. Charles.

The Illinois General Assembly made the title official in 1978, and though Pickle Packers International now operates out of Washington, D.C., St. Charles has remained the Pickle Capital of the World for over 40 years.

“We are just so dill-lighted to host this community event on a summer night for family and friends to just come out and celebrate with us,” assistant superintendent of recreation Taylor Krawczyk said in a news release. “Join us in the park for DJ entertainment, trivia from the St. Charles History Museum, a pickling conversation with Primrose Farm, and of course many pickle puns and selfie opportunities.”

To purchase tickets for the evening’s various events or for more information, visit stcparks.org/events or contact Krawczyk at 630-513-4337.