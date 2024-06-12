St. Charles invites local artists to paint banners for Mt. St. Mary Park

Beginning in July, Mt. St. Mary park in St. Charles will be adorned with 100 banners painted by community members this summer, as part of the Arts Council’s Paint the Town in a Banner Way project. (Kaitlyn Veto)

The St. Charles Arts Council invites community members to participate in a community art project

Beginning in July, Mt. St. Mary park will be adorned with 100 banners painted by community members this summer, as part of the Arts Council’s Paint the Town in a Banner Way project.

The completed banners will be displayed on fencing surrounding the skate park and tennis courts in Mt. St. Mary Park from July 22 through Sept. 21.

To participate, local artists can pick up their blank banners and bags of paint from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday in the St. Charles municipal building parking lot. Artists should look for the white car with flowers on it. Banners can also be bought on the arts council website.

There are still 30 banners available. Each 2′x6′ vinyl banner will cost $25 and must be returned to the municipal building by July 12.

In partnership with 116 Gallery, the arts council will host an art gallery and reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 15 in the Mixology salon at 116 E. Main St.

Guests will have a chance to meet artist Dianna Pursch and view a gallery of her work.

This community art project is sponsored by the City of St. Charles, the St. Charles Park District and St. Charles Hardware.