Northern Illinois Food Bank kicks off summer meal programs to combat hunger

Northern Illinois Food Bank launches two summer programs starting Monday, June 3, and ending in August. Programs aim to decrease summer hunger among children. (Provided by Northern Illinois Food Bank)

Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Meals on the Move and Illinois’ Summer Food Service Program sites have returned this summer to provide nutrition for children experiencing summer hunger.

Summer Food Service Program

Through Friday, Aug. 16, the Summer Food Service Program, in partnership with Northern Illinois Food Bank, provides free and nutritious breakfasts, lunches and snacks to youth programs in 13 counties in suburban and rural northern Illinois.

Boxed meals will be distributed and must be consumed at a number of designated community sites throughout northern Illinois, including select park districts, churches, schools and community centers, according to a release from the food bank.

Some sites offer summer activities or learning programs to keep kids active and engaged as they receive a meal.

Each day, this program will feed more than 7,000 kids, according to the release.

To find a Summer Food Service Program site in northern Illinois, visit solvehungertoday.org/child-nutrition-programs.

Meals on the Move

Through Friday, Aug. 9, Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Meals on the Move provides free summer lunches to kids and teens ages 18 and younger at four park sites across Aurora.

Lunches are available from 11 a.m. to noon or 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., depending on the site.

All lunches need to be eaten on-site at the park and may not be taken home, according to the release.

There is no cost. No registration or ID is required.

In addition to the lunches, Friday Fresh Mart takes place at each of the Meals on the Move locations and families can select from a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Weekend lunches for kids also are available.

For a list of Northern Illinois Food Bank’s free summer meals for kids, visit solvehungertoday.org/child-nutrition-programs.