League of Women Voters to host immigration program in Geneva

Several League of Women Voters groups are co-sponsoring a presentation on immigration from 7 to 8:30 p.m. , Wednesday, June 19 at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., Geneva, according to a news release.

The event is free and open to the public and will be live streamed on BATV.

Immigration attorney Sara Dady will be the guest speaker. A principal at Dady Law Group LLC in Rockford, Dady has been practicing family-based immigration law for over 17 years.

She writes and presents frequently on immigration topics and is an advocate for comprehensive immigration reform.

Dady will be presenting on the complexities surrounding immigration in the U.S. – how our challenges have been shaped by our history, our system of laws and our political environment, according to the release.

Dady will talk about the current situation and will outline proposals for effectively responding with short-term relief and long-term resolution.

The League of Women Voters of Central Kane County, in partnership with the League of Women Voters Aurora Area and the League of Women Voters of Elgin Area, are hosting the event.

“Our local League of Women Voters organizations are excited to host this important presentation,” Patti Lackman said in the release. Lackman is co-vice president of the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County.

“If we are going to solve the immigration crisis in our country and in our local communities, we need to put politics aside and do the work of learning about the issue – including how we got ourselves into this mess, and how we can work together to reform our immigration system while remaining true to our American ideals,” Lackman said in the release.

Also at the event, the League will be accepting voluntary donations of disposable diapers, feminine pads – not tampons -, bath tissue and facial tissue. The League will pass along donated items to organizations such as World Relief, who take pressure off our local communities by providing much-needed assistance to arriving families, according to the release.

More information is available by calling Lackman at 630-336-0531 or via email info@lwvckc.org.