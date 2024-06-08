Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners walk will honor former club president

Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners will host their biannual Garden Walk, For the love of Gardens, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13. (Provided by Penny McDowell)

Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners will hold their biannual Garden Walk, For the love of Gardens, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13.

The event is a self-directed tour of seven gardens and The Batavia Wildflower Sanctuary at the Batavia Riverwalk.

Homeowners and club members will be onsite to host participants in the gardens and answer any questions, according to a news release from the gardeners.

The event is rain or shine, gardens are not handicapped accessible and no pets or strollers are allowed.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. They can be purchased in person at several locations and garden centers as well as on the club’s website.

This event raises funds for the club’s activities, including college scholarships, maintaining the Wildflower Sanctuary at the Batavia Riverwalk, the Kaleidoscope planter and Peace Bridge planters near City Hall and the Alphabet Garden at the Batavia Public Library, according to the release.

This year’s walk is dedicated to Diana Sharp, who was the club president for more than 21 years and recently lost her battle with cancer, according to the release.

For more information, contact bataviaplaindirtgardeners@gmail.com or visit www.bataviaplaindirtgardeners.org.