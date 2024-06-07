Rookies All-American Pub in Geneva opens new patio

Rookies All-American Pub & Grill, 1996 S. Kirk Road, Geneva at the Fox Valley Ice Arena, recently celebrated the opening of the newly constructed outdoor patio.

The restaurant features a large window overlooking the hockey ice rink. The extensive new patio area faces Kirk Road and has a music stage, container bar, lounge seating and numerous tables to enjoy eating al fresco.

The patio area is available to rent for private functions. Rookies Geneva hours of operation are Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Carryout and catering options are available as well. To view the menu and upcoming events, visit rookiespub.com/Geneva.html. Contact them by calling (630) 402-0468 or email bob@rookiespub.com.

Representatives of the three local Chambers of Commerce presided over the celebration of Rookies All-American Pub & Grill with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 31 along with Bob Karas, owner of Rookies, and Rookies Geneva Manager Grant Werner. Among those in attendance were St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek, Patti Anselme, Batavia Chamber special events coordinator; Shirley Mott, chamber communications and membership coordinator; and Jamie Saam, president of the Batavia Chamber board of directors. (Provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

