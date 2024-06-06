Kane County Audubon group offers June bird walks

At 7 a.m. Saturday, June 8, Kane County Audubon will host a bird walk at Hampshire Forest Preserve, 44W780 Allen Road. This preserve has a red oak dorset and a diverse collection of wildflowers.

For questions, contact leader Bill Koch at 847-830-5099.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, Kane County Audubon will host a bird walk at Pingree Grove Forest Preserve, 14N187 Illinois Route 20. This is a monthly bird walk in which attendees can bring a brown bag dinner and socialize beforehand.

For questions, contact leader Bob Andrini at 630-624-8387.

At 7 a.m. Saturday, June 15, Kane County Audubon will host a bird walk at Burlington Prairie Forest Preserve, 13N240 Engel Road, Sycamore. Bobolinks, meadowlarks and sparrows should be present.

For questions, contact leader John Sprovieri at 630-776-0924.

At 7 a.m. Saturday, June 22, Kane County Audubon will host a bird walk at Nelson Lake/Dick Young Forest Preserve on Nelson Lake Road in Batavia. Grassland birds should be abundant on this walk through the restored prairie. Attendees are asked to meet at the Main Street entrance parking lot.

For questions, contact leader Kevin Hatcher at 630- 746-5498.

At 7 a.m. Saturday, June 29, Kane County Audubon will host a bird walk at Oakhurst Forest Preserve, 1680 Fifth Ave., Aurora. Oakhurst contains a large lake, marsh area, fields and woods. Attendees are asked to meet in the upper lot.

For questions, contact leader Sue Schneider at 630-204-9477.

Kane County Audubon is the local chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society and meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month September through May.

For more information, call John Sprovieri at 630-776-0924 or visit kanecountyaudubon.org.