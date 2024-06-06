Geneva Chamber of Commerce: Swedish Days brings nostalgic summer celebration to Geneva

Growing up in Geneva, Swedish Days always was the summer’s highlight. Long before cellphones and social media, strolling through this favorite festival often was the first reconnect with friends and classmates since the school bells rang weeks before. As kids, we would meet our friends on the courthouse lawn, grab a corn dog and pair off to ride the Salt and Pepper Shaker or the Tilt-A-Whirl at the carnival. The days were hot, the nights were cool, and as a kid in Geneva, time stood still during the week of Swedish Days.

Many years later, when I moved back to Geneva with my own family, I got to relive this wonderment through the eyes of my children. We used to run to the courthouse parking lot the night the carnival arrived and watch the Dragon Wagon being set up. We walked Third Street and marveled at the food booths being assembled, mouths watering for an ear of buttery corn or a sweet and sour lemon shake-up and knew that summer truly had arrived. And after years of serving as a festival volunteer, this year I am helping to put on this beloved event.

For 74 years, the granddaddy of Illinois festivals has served as summer’s grand entrance, bringing with it waves of nostalgia and merriment across all generations. In addition to the tasty food booths serving up those once-a-year treats and the whirl and twirl of the carnival rides, the outdoor music on central stage will bring dancing in the street.

This year, select merchants will host Swedish Nights, a midsommar night shopping extravaganza. On Wednesday, June 19, and Thursday, June 20, stores will be open until 8 p.m. or later.

The young and the young at heart love the Kids’ Day Parade, which kicks off the Kids’ Day festivities. Kids will show off their Swedish Days finest, decorate their bikes, dress like Swifties or celebrate their Geneva Vikings pride.

Another favorite, the Swedish Days 5K Lopp, is back at Peck Farm Park. Runners don their Swedish best on Saturday morning and race to the finish line.

It all wraps up with the magnificent parade Sunday. The annual parade is an eye and ear opening experience with marching bands, colorful floats, extraordinary entertainers and local community groups and businesses.

The Swedish Days parade culminates a week of fun, food and friends. Families find their favorite shaded spot and line the street to watch the small-town magic unfold. The community parade is everything you want a parade to be – local organizations and businesses, floats, classic cars, music, performers and more.

Celebration Brass and Procession Brass returns along with the traditional kilts and bagpipes of Band of the Blackwatch. We welcome Big City Dixieland Band with director Michael Bazan. The Crystal Lake Strikers Drumline, a local favorite, will have you clapping along. The ever-popular South Shore Drill Team adds to the elation.

Tumbling and leaping over everything will be the Jesse White Tumbling Team. Shriners from Aurora and Lake County bring a little bit of everything to Geneva. And, of course, our hometown parade would not be complete without the local Scout troops carrying a flag that spans half a block.

It’s no secret this hometown girl thinks Geneva is the greatest little town in the world. And it won’t surprise anyone to learn that Swedish Days is my favorite way to welcome summer.

So grab a turkey leg, hook arms with your best friend in line for the Ferris wheel and take to dancing in the streets. Swedish Days has something for everyone and it’s only a week away.