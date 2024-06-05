Kane Circuit Clerk opens full service window in Aurora

The Kane County Circuit Clerk Theresa Barreiro announced that her office now has a full service window at the Aurora Branch Court Location, 1200 East Indian Trail Road, Aurora, according to a news release.

It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, but closed for lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

“While E-File has made its debut on the Civil/Family side and some Criminal, we still have to provide customer service to the public in any way that we can,” Barreiro said in the release. “By adding additional hours at this location, the Kane County Circuit Clerk’s office will have four satellites that are available to the public in addition to our main office at 540 S. Randall Road, St. Charles.”

E-File is an electronic filing system.

By offering this full-service window at the Aurora Branch Court, the Circuit Clerk’s Office will continue to meet to the needs of its customers while embracing technology advancements like E-File, according to the release.

This new satellite office aims to enhance customer service and provide more convenience to the public, despite the ongoing use of E-File in some Civil/Family cases and certain Criminal proceedings.