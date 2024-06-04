Live Your Best Life: Butterfly house transformation enhances existing world of wonder

Regardless of whether you are a familiar patron or a first-time visitor, this year’s updates to the Butterfly House at Peck Farm Park are sure to spark wonder upon arrival.

“These changes just breathe new life into an already popular aspect of Peck Farm Park,” said Adam Dagley, Peck Farm Park manager.

Metamorphosis of the house

Thanks to the generous support of the Geneva Park District Foundation, the Geneva Park District in May unveiled a new vestibule that greets visitors at the Butterfly House. The foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life for all residents in the Geneva Park District by securing donations and funds for open space, parks and recreational facilities. An honorary plaque graces the walls of the new structure in appreciation of the foundation’s dedication and continued support of Peck Farm Park.

The new roof’s functional design is an added bonus for visitors and volunteers, Dagley said.

“This vestibule now has a permanent roof structure, which reflects heat and sunlight rather than absorbing it, in turn adding comfort for our many volunteers of the butterfly house,” Dagley said.

Changes to the house can be seen from the outside, Superintendent of Parks Carl Gorra said.

“The new paint colors were a collaborative effort by park district staff with the intent to make the building reflect colors found in nature: orchard green and green briar,” Gorra said. “We hoped to evoke feelings of a storybook-like place with yellow doors that tempt anticipation for children waiting to enter from the other side so they think something magical lies within.

“I always feel that if you go to a park district facility, it should not look like every other building you can find in the rest of the world. It should stand out as a destination of your choosing, something you can only see at that site,” Gorra said.

The hardworking parks crew also planted new shrubs and annuals around the dwelling.

“We wanted a variety of flowers that could catch the eyes of kids and adults alike because of how colorful and vivid they are,” park district horticulturist Kate Perez said. “I chose our brightest and most cheery, sun-loving plants: vinca, delphinium, gomphrena, sun impatiens, salvia, ageratum and holly hocks.”

Every year, visitors are greeted by species that captivate with a variety of colors, textures and wingspans.

“We start out each season with live North American native butterfly species and then the second week we receive our first shipment of nonnative tropical butterfly species,” Dagley said. “They arrive in their chrysalis during their pupal stage and we hang them and await their emergence. Then we release them into the house.”

Visitors can expect to see more than 200 butterflies in the house every day and about 300 butterflies as the weather warms up.

Seeking volunteers

The joy and wonder that the Butterfly House brings wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers who help run it every year. Peck Farm Park is in search of volunteers to help support its seasonal operations by signing up for brief and flexible shifts.

Dagley is happy to answer any questions you may have about volunteer opportunities. To start the process, contact him at 630-262-8244 or adagley@genevaparks.com.

Why not stay a while?

If you are planning a trip to the Butterfly House, consider making a day of it. This summer, the Butterfly House is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is a suggested donation of $3 a person or $9 a family. Visitor donations go toward buying more butterflies.

Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road in Geneva, is a 385-acre natural retreat that offers a place to slow down and enjoy quality time surrounded by nature. The grounds feature the historic Peck House with a history gallery, nature room and gift shop, Hawks Hollow Nature Playground, sensory gardens, observation silo, picnic area, 19-acre wetland, baseball diamonds and soccer fields.

• Laura Sprague is the marketing and sponsorship manager for the Geneva Park District, which aspires to enhance the quality of the community and inspire residents to live their best life. She can be reached at lsprague@genevaparks.com.