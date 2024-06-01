Girls Soccer: Laney Stark’s goal sends St. Charles North to state title game after taking down Fremd 1-0

St. Charles North players celebrate Laney Stark’s goal during the Class 3A state semifinal game against Fremd at North Central College in Naperville on Friday, May 31, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

NAPERVILLE — All Laney Stark needed to do was get her foot on the ball.

Or in this case, a toe.

And around 14 minutes into the Class 3A Girls Soccer State Semifinal match Friday afternoon, the St. Charles North senior got that chance.

With a Fremd defender facing away from her with the ball, the Wisconsin-Green Bay commit snuck her toe between the defender’s legs and knocked the ball into the back of the net.

“I saw that the goalie and center back were having some miscommunication. The goalie wanted her to kick it out, but the center back wanted her to come out and get it,” Stark said. “I just wanted to get a touch on it and redirect it.”

Her goal, along with a sturdy back line, helped lead the North Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Vikings to send them to their first title game since 2012.

Stark said that getting the goal that early into the game, especially against a talented team like the Vikings was very important in a match as big as the state semifinals.

“It changes the momentum of the game,” Stark said. “It proves that we can score and we can be out there with those other teams.”

St. Charles North’s Aubri Magana (left) and Fremd’s Sammie Serpico head the ball during the Class 3A state semifinal game at North Central College in Naperville on Friday, May 31, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

After establishing an early lead, the North Stars’ focus shifted to the opposite side of the field towards the defense and goalie in the second half. Despite the consistent pressure that Fremd’s offense was exuding after falling to an early deficit, the defensive line of Kayla Floyd, Abby Sims, Kyra Treanor and Aubri Magana, along with Lauren Korioth in goal, knew what they had to do to preserve the lead.

“We knew we had to lock it down and make sure nothing gets past,” Magana said. “We knew that they were going to want to tie it up, so we needed to make sure they didn’t get it because we’ve got to win.”

Magana made a key defensive stop in the 59th minute to shut down a 2-on-2 in the back. After Fremd’s Gemma Gillespie tried to center the ball into the box, Magana intercepted the cross and cleared the ball out to stop the threat.

“I knew in that moment that I had to clear it out because nothing could get past,” Magana said. “That whole second half, we knew we had to lock it down and make sure nothing got past us.”

The play from the back line didn’t go unnoticed by Korioth, who made three saves in the game to preserve the North Stars’ 10th clean sheet of the season.

“It was so stressful for me in the back, it felt really intense,” Korioth said. “But I feel like our back line held up really well, and I saved some that were really close balls. It’s just a lot to take in.”

The win was also Brian Harks’ 150th since taking over at the helm for North. Harks said that while all of his wins are equally special, the win to advance to his first state title game as a head coach was up there as one of the most special.

“This team has been in search of the limit and then finding a way to break through it. They proved it in the super sectional, and they certainly proved it tonight,” Harks said. “They know that their part of something bigger, but it’s really special to be on this ride with them.”

The North Stars will face either New Trier, who defeated Edwardsville 2-1 in the other state semifinal match, in the Class 3A State Finals at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Harks, who will be on the sideline for his second state title game after serving as an assistant for North back in 2012, said that in order for North to bring its first girls soccer state title home, the team has to focus on the small things.

“We’ve got to do the little things right in repetition,” Harks said. “Obviously we need a lot of fight as well, and we’ve got to empty the tank.”

Meanwhile, Fremd will head to the third-place game, where it’ll face Edwardsville.

“It’s a great feat to get to this point,” Fremd coach Steve Keller said. “Obviously we wanted to win this game and compete for a title, but that’s why you play the game. We’ve been a hot streak with the luck bouncing our way, but it didn’t today.”