Geneva panel OKs $70,000 contract for sewer engineering

Geneva alderpersons, acting as the Committee of the Whole, unanimously voted to recommend approval for a $70,000 contract for sanitary sewer collection services.

The contract is with Fehr-Graham Engineering and Environmental, of Aurora, formerly Deuchler Engineering, records show.

In the past, the company has provided engineering services to evaluate the city’s sanitary sewer collection system, City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said at the May 20 meeting.

Fehr-Graham developed and annually updated the capacity, management, operations, and maintenance plan as required by the city’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, she said.

The company has also:

• Done a sewer capacity review of the future south east industrial area

• A flow analysis report of the Fargo Boulevard area

• A river crossing flow model

• Sanitary sewer evaluation of the Geneva East Subdivision

• Subsequent improvements to the sanitary sewer system in Geneva East

• Evaluation of the downtown basin area

• Evaluation of the Division Street basin.

“This contract will continue the sanitary sewer evaluation by collecting and reviewing flow monitoring data, updating the capacity, management, operations, and maintenance plan, and provide support services as needed,” Dawkins said.

“Staff has been pleased with the work completed by Fehr-Graham and desires to enter into a new contract with Fehr-Graham for fiscal year 2025,” Dawkins said.

The City Council will take final action on the recommendation.