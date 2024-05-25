Four individuals qualify for finals at state track and field meet: Friday’s Kane County Chronicle roundup

Boys track and field

State track and field: Four individuals, three of them being pole vaulters, from across the Kane County area advanced to the finals during the preliminary rounds of both the Class 2A and 3A girls track and field IHSA State Championship on Friday at Eastern Illinois University.

The pole vault duo of Nathan McLoughlin and Dimitri Rosales from St. Charles North both made it out of the first day of the Class 3A event after they cleared 4.45 meters, with Rosales recording a personal record with the jump.

Down in Class 2A, Marmion vaulter Ryan Anderson also jumped his way to the finals after clearing 4.10 meters.

Kaneland high jumper Fredrick Hassan was the only non-pole vaulter to make it out of the preliminary rounds. He qualified after jumping a personal best of 1.93 meters.

Girls softball

St. Charles North 14, Bartlett 2: A seven-run second inning paced the way for St. Charles North to claim its fourth straight regional title with a 14-2 victory over Bartlett.

Offensively, North (21-6) batted .520 in the win, recording 13 hits. Abby Zawadski led the North Stars, going 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs. Haley Nelson also had a solo shot of her own in the game.

The North Stars will face third-seeded Lake Park in the sectional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Conant. The teams split their season series, with North winning 6-4 back on April 24 and Lake Park taking a 1-0 victory back on May 14.