St. Charles East and Kaneland girls soccer win opening playoff games: Tuesday’s Kane County Chronicle roundup

Girls soccer

(3) St. Charles East 9, (15) Larkin 0: The Saints had seven different goal scorers as they cruised to a 9-0 victory in their Class 3A regional semifinal matchup at home.

Sophia Wollenberg and Anika Dodrill lead the scoring for East (15-4-6) with two goals each. Tatum Smith, Averie Foulkes, Loren Kernan, Alli Saviano and Georgia Desario all also found the back of the net against the Royals.

East will face sixth-seeded South Elgin, who defeated Glenbard North 8-1, in the regional championship Friday.

(2) Kaneland 8, (7) Harvard 0: Six different goal scorers paved the path for Kaneland’s 8-0 victory over Harvard in its Class 2A regional semifinal game at home.

Jade Schrader and Casey O’Brien each recorded two goals for the Knights (13-7). Kyra Lilly, Hannah Boyer, Erin Doucette and Sophia Rosati all added on scores in the game.

Kaneland will face face the winner of third-seeded Sycamore and fifth-seeded Woodstock, which is set to be played Wednesday.

Baseball

Burlington Central 8, Sycamore 4: The Rockets reached 20 wins on the season after coming back to defeat Sycamore 8-4 on the road.

Leading the offense was Chase Powrozek, who went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. He also was the starting pitcher, going three innings while giving up three runs on five hits while striking out four in the no decision for the Rockets (20-9).