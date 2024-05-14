Kane CASA director to serve on national council

CASA Kane County Executive Director Jim Di Ciaula has been appointed to co-chair the National CASA/GAL Suburban Leadership Council. (Alex Claney Photography)

Court Appointed Special Advocate for Kane County Executive Director Jim Di Ciaula has been appointed to co-chair the National CASA/GAL Suburban Leadership Council, officials announced in a news release.

The Leadership Council serves a vital role in advising and partnering with National CASA/GAL on policies, resources and strategies that impact these programs across the country.

“I am humbled by this appointment, as there are so many CASA leaders deserving of this honor,” Di Ciaula stated in the release.

“However, I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside my fellow executive directors, from across the country, to help strengthen the CASA network and create an aspirational vision for the future of what we can do together,” Di Ciaula stated in the release.

As a co-chair, Di Ciaula will undertake various leadership responsibilities and outreach efforts, including adhering to the National CASA/GAL communication protocol, actively facilitating Leadership Council meetings, gathering information about the needs of CASA/GAL organizations, and contributing expertise to build the capacity of CASA/GAL programs.

Di Ciaula’s appointment underscores his dedication to advancing the welfare of children who have experienced abuse and neglect, as well as CASA Kane County’s commitment to fostering excellence and leadership within the Court Appointed Special Advocate network, according to the release.

CASA Kane County is a nonprofit that trains and supervises Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse and neglect.

Last year, more than 200 CASA volunteers served a record 663 children whose cases originated in Kane. The organization is seeking volunteers. More information is available at www.casakanecounty.org or call 630-232-4484.

The CASA office is in the Kane County Courthouse, 100 S. Third St., Geneva.