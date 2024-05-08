Geneva to hear new request for almost 60-acre annexation, warehouse zoning

Venture One Acquisitions LLC is seeking to annex and nearly 60 acres on Geneva's east side to allow for a warehouse distribution center. The application comes before the Planning and Zoning Commission at 7 p.m. Thursday at Geneva City Hall. ( Image provided by City of Geneva)

Almost a year after the Geneva Planning and Zoning Commission panned its proposal for a warehouse and distribution center, the developer is bringing its nearly 60-acre annexation to the city’s east side forward again.

A new hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 109 James St.

Venture One Acquisitions LLC of Rosemont is seeking an amendment to the city’s comprehensive plan for the annextion of 55.62 acres, changing it to light industrial from rural single-family residential, rezoning it to light industrial to allow for warehousing and distribution, and site plan approval, according to the filing.

The company proposes to develop at 719,200-square-foot facility, 40 feet high with 119 dock positions, four drive-in doors, parking for 555 cars and 145 stalls for trailer parking.

The Venture Park project would be located east of Kirk Road, between Old Kirk Road to the north and Fabyan Parkway to the south, just north of the existing Country House restaurant and the Comfort Inn & Suites on Fabyan Parkway, according to the filing.

At the July 27 and Aug. 24 Planning and Zoning meetings last year, the commission voted 4-3 to recommend denial of the comprehensive plan and zoning map amendments and 7-0 to recommend denial of the site plan, according to the agenda packet.

After the August meeting, the applicant withdrew the application before it could go to the City Council for review, according to the agenda packet.

“The applicant has resubmitted the same application with the intent to bring the proposal before City Council – no changes have been made to the proposed development,” according to the commission’s agenda packet. “Before City Council can review the requests, a new public hearing must be held before the Planning & Zoning Commission.”

Venture One Managing Partner Ryan Stoller, who presented the plan last year, said the company had withdrawn the application last year due to timing.

“Some of it was market conditions,” Stoller said. “We had to make sure the plan was in good shape and ready to bring it back forward.”

Geneva resident Mark Sartell, of the 500 block of Lexington Drive, said in an email that the city’s east side residents oppose the warehouse development.

“We have been petitioning the P & Z and City Council to protect the Kirk Road corridor in Geneva,” according to Sartell’s email. “And if warehouse development is eventually approved by the City, that it is well set back from Kirk Road. The impact of noise, pollution, and heavier truck traffic to local businesses in the immediate area around this property ... will be extremely detrimental, in our opinion.”