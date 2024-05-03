Elburn man named Marklund volunteer of the year

Marklund resident Jimmy (left) helps present the 2023 Volunteer of the Year award to Neil Gordon of Elburn at the Volunteer Appreciation Brunch on April 27, 2024, at St. Andrews Golf and Country Club in West Chicago. (Photo Provided by Marklund)

Elburn resident Neil Gordon was named Marklund’s 2023 Volunteer of the Year.

Gordon was recognized for nearly six years and over 300 hours of volunteer work at Marklund’s annual Volunteer Appreciation Brunch on April 27 at St. Andrews Golf and Country Club in West Chicago, according to a release from Marklund.

Marklund is a nonprofit organization that serves people of all ages with developmental disabilities and special healthcare needs in Kane County.

Nikki Osterloh, manager of volunteer engagement at the Geneva campus, announced the award at the brunch event. She said Gordon volunteers weekly at the Hyde Center campus in Geneva and recognized the many ways he supports staff in addition to frequently taking residents on outings.

“[Gordon] has done anything and everything,” Osterloh said. “There’s never been a moment when our residents and staff are around this volunteer that they’re not smiling or laughing.”

Osterloh said Gordon has helped with classroom activities, decorated for holidays and volunteered at baseball games. Last year, he played the music for the Geneva Summer Games and was Santa Claus for two different events.

“I was very surprised I was chosen as my fellow volunteers are deserving as well,” Gordon said while receiving the award. “I think the most rewarding part of volunteering at Marklund is the smiles and reactions I get when visiting or going out on an outing.”

The recognition event brought together clients, staff, family, volunteers and friends from all Marklund facilities.

“We were happy to have had the privilege of honoring our incredible volunteers recently at our annual Volunteer Appreciation Brunch,” Osterloh said. “For an astounding 70 years, our volunteers have played a vital role supporting our mission, ever since our organization was founded by a very special nurse by the name of Claire Haverkampf.”

Other 2023 Volunteer Awards presented at the appreciation event included:

Marklund Hero Award: Karyn and Duane Fitch

Group of the Year: Batavia High School Psychology Club

Special Event Volunteer Award: Heather Ravenna

Inspiration Award: Chad Clarey

Most Volunteer Hours: Evan Clark

“Together, all of our exceptional individuals and groups have contributed a remarkable 8,625 volunteer hours this year,” Osterloh said. “Their commitment and generosity have made a lasting impact on the lives of those we serve.”