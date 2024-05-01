Geneva schools make annual staffing cuts, rehires could come in fall

Harrison Street School in Geneva. Some staff at the school were among those let go across School District 304 as a part of the annual reduction in force, effective May 28. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

GENEVA – Eighteen certified staff and 15 educational support staff in Geneva School District 304 will not be re-employed for the 2024-25 school year, effective May 28.

The school board approved the recommendation April 8, following a memo from Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Adam Law for the annual reduction in force of 33 staff.

The annual recommendation for dismissals are due to enrollment uncertainty in specific academic areas. It also protects the district from employing those whose services might not be needed, according to Law’s recommendation.

Once staffing requirements are better known for the next school year, those dismissed may be called back to work, according to Law’s memo.

Those to be dismissed from Geneva High School are art teacher Amy Allen; business education teacher Jennifer Higgins; industrial technology teacher Gerald Hund; music teacher James Minard; and German teacher Rene Swidenbank.

Also dismissed from the high school are social workers Alexandria Gohla and Kelly Hesselbaum and guidance counselor Tricia Warren.

Also dismissed are art teacher Lauren Blackford at Heartland Elementary School; art teacher Jennifer Elsebaie at Fabyan Elementary School and Geneva Middle School South; art teacher Eva Lord at both middle schools; math teacher Elizabeth Stevenson and language arts teacher Kathleen Kennedy, both from Geneva Middle School North; psychologist Jade Magiera and first grade teacher Mark Morrison, both from Harrison Street School; and two second grade teachers at Harrison Street School, Sandra Martin and Nicole McCloud.

Support staff dismissed are kindergarten assistants Lindsey Fast, Stephanie Mountsier and Kari Bracey from Heartland; Catherine Carrino from Western Avenue; Courtney Grimes from Williamsburg; Jane Runyan from Harrison Street; Lindsay Sweeney from Mill Creek; and classroom assistants Christine Todd from Harrison Street and Sarah Traven from Western Avenue.

Also dismissed are special education assistant Teryn Bryant and classroom assistants Emmy Conway, both from Western Avenue; special education assistant Colleen Krohe at Fabyan; Allison Cook, special education assistant in the early education program; Alexandria McLean Becerra, classroom assistant at the high school; and Jessica Reynolds, classroom assistant at Geneva Middle School North.