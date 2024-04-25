St. Charles drivers can support high school athletics by filling up at The Pride stations

St. Charles city officials and Athletic Booster Club members pose at the Spirit Pump kick-off on Thursday April 18, 2024, at The Pride of St. Charles at 1505 Lincoln Highway. (From left: Mayor Lora Vitek, North Booster Club Presitent Amy Siotrops, North Booster Club Vice President Jen Curtis, East Booster Club Vice President Heather Trask and Claire Trask) (Photo Provided by The Pride Store)

Now through July, two St. Charles gas stations will make a donation to the St. Charles Athletic Booster Club for every gallon purchased from their Spirit Pumps.

The Pride gas stations in St. Charles, owned by local fuel wholesaler Parent Petrolium, have a designated Spirit Pump at each location which will raise money for high school athletics every time they are used.

For every gallon purchased at the Spirit Pumps, a portion will be donated to the St. Charles Athletic Booster Club. The fundraiser also is inciting a bit of competition, as the school whose pump raises the most money will earn a bonus donation at the end of the fundraiser.

The pump at The Pride of St. Charles, located at 1505 Lincoln Highway, will benefit St. Charles North High School and the pump at The Pride of Kane County, located at 3025 E Main St. will benefit St. Charles East High School.

St. Charles city officials and Athletic Booster Club members pose at the Spirit Pump kick-off on Thursday April 18, 2024, at The Pride of Kane County at 3025 E Main St. (From left: North Booster Club Presitent Amy Siotrops, North Booster Club Treasurer Paul Lencioni, Parent Petroleum owner Mario Spina, Alderperson Jayme Muenz, Mayor Lora Vitek, Claire Trask and East Booster Club Vice President Heather Trask) (Photo Provided by The Pride Store)

Parent Petroleum is a family-owned and operated business that has been operating in St. Charles for over 40 years. The Pride gas stations in St. Charles are two of 16 stations they operate in Illinois, in addition to several local businesses like 93 Octane Brewery and Urban Counter restaurant.

Owner Mario Spina said they have done Spirit Pump fundraisers many times before at other locations to raise money for schools and local organizations in Kane County, including once in St. Charle to raise money for Living Well Cancer Resource Center. This is their first time collaborating with the St. Charles Athletic Booster Club, and the first time there will be two stations participating in one community.

“We really want to be close to the communities we serve. Thats why we call ourselves The Pride of whatever community we’re in.” — Mario Spina, owner of The Pride gas stations

Spina said he started this fundraising concept as a way to give back and get the community involved. He said while nobody gets excited to buy gas, the Spirit Pumps are a fun way for people to feel good about putting money back into the community and help their local schools.

“We really want to be close to the communities we serve,” Spina said. “Thats why we call ourselves The Pride of whatever community we’re in.”

Paul Lencioni is a St. Charles alderperson and the treasurer of the St. Charles North booster club. He said Spina works with many local charities and is always looking for ways to give back to the community.

Lencioni said since the schools are government entities, it can be a challenge for the business community to connect with and support them, which is what makes the Spirit Pump fundraiser so special.

Lencioni said the booster club is a volunteer organization that supports St. Charles athletics in several ways, from funding equipment and gear to sponsoring tournaments, scholarships and leadership classes for student athletes. Coaches come to the booster club at the end of each year with proposals for new athletic programs, and the club decides which they want to support.

“The booster club is just here to help give the parents, and now the business community, different ways to provide funds to support our local kids so they can achieve higher levels,” Lencioni said. “Its 100% volunteer, so every dollar goes to the kids.”

St. Charles residents who want to participate in the fundraising effort should look for the pumps with St. Charles high school logos at The Pride gas stations this summer.

“I hope a lot of people come out and we’re able to raise a lot of money for the schools,” Spina said.