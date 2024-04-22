Literary Volunteers Fox Valley to host upcoming English tutor training

Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley will host free tutor training workshops for english speakers willing to donate their time to help teach the language to local adults.

The training workshops will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, May 6, 8, 13 and 15 at the St. Charles Public Library.

Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley matches non-English speakers with trained volunteer tutors. According to a news release from LVFV, the number of adults seeking English language instruction is growing rapidly, and they have about 30 people waiting to learn.

Once trained, tutors will meet with their learner one-on-one for one hour each week at a time and public location that is convenient – usually at local libraries, according to the release.

Volunteers do not need a teaching background or to know a second language to be effective. The workshop provides material and instruction, and the program manager will provide ongoing support, so that anyone can help, according to the release.

LVFV is looking for volunteers who are are patient, listen, and give practical information.

For more information about the workshop or to sign up, visit https://www.lvfv.org/become-a-tutor or call/text 630-584-4428.