Geneva church to host spring rummage sale

United Methodist Church of Geneva will host its spring rummage sale starting Thursday, April 25, and ending Saturday, April 27. (Provided by United Methodist Church of Geneva)

United Methodist Church of Geneva (UMCG) is hosting its spring rummage sale the last week of April.

The sale will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 26, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27, finishing with UMCG’s “Fill-A-Bag” option for $8.

The sale will include an assortment of gently used items, including various household products, furniture, clothes, books, games, children’s items and more, according to a news release from the church.

UMCG’s upstairs parlor will sell jewelry and high-end fashion items, according to the release.

The church has more than two floors of great bargains and the library will overflow with delicious homemade baked goods for sale, according to the release.

UMCG is located at 211 Hamilton Street in downtown Geneva.

Proceeds for last fall’s rummage sale totaled more than $12,500 and the Women’s Ministry group of UMCG was able to distribute funds to TriCity Family Services, Mutual Ground, Northern Illinois Food Bank, Feed My Starving Children, TriCity Health Partner Med/Dental Clinic, Valley Shelter Workshop, Pullman Tech Workshop, Midwest Mission Dist. Center, DaySpring Native American UMC, Kids Alive and Hesed House.