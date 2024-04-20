April 18, 2024
Geneva Garden Club to award 6 students college scholarships

Scholarships support education in horticultural, environmental fields

The Geneva Garden Club will present $13,000 in scholarship awards to six Geneva High School seniors or current college students at its next meeting 11 a.m. May 7 at the The Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center. (Provided photo)

GENEVA – The Geneva Garden Club will present $13,000 in scholarship awards to six Geneva High School seniors or current college students at its next meeting 11 a.m. May 7 at the The Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center, 3507 Kaneville Road, Geneva.

According to a news release, qualifying students must live in Geneva or the 60134 ZIP code and are pursuing an education in horticulture, landscaping, environmental sustainability, Master Gardener certificate, or a closely related field.

Scholarship recipients are:

• Marcella Anderson, a senior who will attend Indiana University in the fall pursuing studies in sustainable business and marketing

• Morgan Curran, a freshman at Purdue University, currently studying horticulture with a concentration in landscape design

• Amelia Kellen, a freshman at the University of Michigan pursuing environmental studies and urban planning with a focus on sustainability

• Audrey Mathews, a senior who will attend the University of Illinois in the fall pursuing studies in environmental sciences

• Mia Rogalski, a junior at Loyola University currently studying environmental sciences, conservation and restoration ecology

• Roland Sorrentino, a senior who will attend Purdue University in the fall to study engineering with environmental interest

The program will begin at noon following lunch.

More information is available online at www.genevagardenclub.com.

