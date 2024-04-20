Burlington Central wins fourth straight conference game: Friday’s Kane County Chronicle roundup

Baseball:

Burlington Central 2, McHenry 1: AJ Payton’s two-run single in the third inning was all Burlington Central needed to win its fourth straight Fox Valley conference game with a 2-1 victory over McHenry at home.

Elliot Alecia only gave up one unearned run, which came in the first, in his four innings of work to get the win for the Rockets (11-5, 7-2 FVC). Brady Gilroy got the save after allowing only one hit in the final three frames.

Girls soccer:

St. Charles East 2, Downers Grove North 0: Alli Saviano and Averie Foulkes both had a goal in the second half as St. Charles East went on to shutout Downers Grove North in its second game in the Naperville Invitational.

Anika Dodrill and Lilli Margewich each had an assist in the game for the Saints (12-1-3). Sidney Lazenby and Mia Olenek got the combined shutout, with Lazenby recording one save and Olenek having two.