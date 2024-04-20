Boys tennis: Tiernan Price sets the tone as St. Charles East wins own invite title

St. Charles East's Tiernan Price hits the ball Saturday at the St. Charles East Invitational in St. Charles. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

ST. CHARLES – On his first serve of the No. 1 singles championship match Saturday at the St. Charles East Invitational, Saints senior Tiernan Price delivered a convincing ace.

That ace set the tone for Price’s 6-1, 6-1 win over Wheaton Academy junior Will Sias.

“My serve line and baseline game was good,” Price said. “I want to make it to the state finals for a third straight year.”

St. Charles East went on to win the team title with 27 points, followed by Geneva (24), Schaumburg (23) and Glenbard West (22).

Sias appreciated the challenge Price provided.

“[Price] is a super amazing player,” Sias said. “It is a great to play against a player of his caliber. I felt I had a great tournament playing against great players. Playing this type of tough competition will get me ready for the [Class] 1A tournament.”

Crystal Lake South’s Zeke Boldman returns a shot Saturday at the St. Charles East Invitational in St. Charles. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

In the third-place match, Crystal Lake South’s Zeke Boldman defeated Schaumburg’s Sno Freed, 6-3, 6-3.

At No. 1 doubles, Crystal Lake South’s duo of Jack Dacy and Eryk Bucior claimed the championship with a 6-3, 6-3 win over St. Charles East’s Teige Donehoo and Tommy Sloncen 6-3, 6-3.

Dacy and Bucior are now 14-1 on the season.

“They are both strong communicators,” Crystal Lake South coach Mark Scheurich said. “That is important in doubles. They connect, are unified and are hard workers. Even in practice and warmups they connect. They control their emotions in tough situations. We want them to do well at the conference [Fox Valley] and state finals.”

Dacy, who advanced to the Class 1A state doubles tournament a year ago with a different partner, wants to have a better result.

“I want to do better at the state finals this year and advance to Day 2 [top 16],” Dacy said. “Eryk and I have good interaction.”

Bucior is happy to play with somebody the caliber of Dacy.

“We are a good combination,” Bucior said. “We have worked hard for the success we have had.”

In the third-place match, Geneva’s brother duo of Tyler and Aaron Masoncup outlasted Glenbard West’s Garrett French and Charles MacDonald, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

St. Charles East’s Alex Sternowski won the No. 2 singles title.