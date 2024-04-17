St. Charles’ Dam Task Force to hold second meeting

The St. Charles Dam Task Force held its first meeting on March 28, 2024, at City Hall. (from left to right: John Rabchuck, Ryan Bongard, Chairman Jim Cooke, and Bryan Wirball) (David Petesch)

St. Charles residents are encouraged to attend the second meeting of the Fox River Dam Joint Task Force at 6 p.m. on May 2 at City Hall.

The task force is a volunteer, joint initiative by the city and the park district. It was formed as a result of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ recent study of the Fox River and its recommendation to remove nine dams in Kane County, including the St. Charles Dam.

The task force was formed in February and held its first meeting on March 28 where members appointed their chairman, vice chairman and secretary and discussed possible goals and timelines. Close to 100 community members attended the first meeting.

The task force is tasked with engaging with the public and consultants to solicit input and analyze relevant information and possible impacts to the community’s environment, economy and recreation, in order to help City Council members make a well informed decision on wether or not to remove the St. Charles Dam.

As stated in the city’s resolution to create the task force, members are expected to provide updates throughout the process and make a final report to the City Council and the park district no later than March 1, 2025.

At the first meeting, Park Board Commissioner Jim Cooke was appointed chairman, resident and environmental regulations consultant Conrad Newell was appointed vice chairman and St. Charles Park District Superintendent of Recreation Mike Kies was appointed secretary.

Other members of the task force include Alderpersons Bryan Wirball, Paul Lencioni and Ryan Bongard, resident and research chemist Brian Pohrte, Park Board Vice President Bob Thomson and River Corridor Foundation Director John Rabchuck.

Task force members voted to hold monthly meetings which will be recorded and livestreamed. City staff will provide the task force with administrative support, including recording meeting minutes, collecting information, organizing presentations and facilitating consultants.

Any costs incurred by the task force through engaging with consultants or conducting studies will be split between the city and the park district and all expenditures must be preapproved by both parties.

At the March 28 meeting, the task force set a tentative goal to make their final report by the first week of March 2025. While some members were in favor of setting the deadline at the end of this year, the March deadline was approved in a 7-2 vote with Bongard and Lencioni voting no.

At the May 2 meeting, the board is expected to hear a presentation from city staff on the history of the St. Charles Dam and the events that led to the Army Corps’ recommendation.

At the March 28 meeting, task force members agreed to individually compile broad lists of issues, goals and elements which they will bring forth at the May 2 meeting. During the May 2 meeting, they intend to consolidate that list into a set of goals and establish specific discussion items for future meeting agendas.

A website and email address for the task force are being created in order for task force members, city and park district staff and residents to collect and share information about the dam.