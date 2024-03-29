Nearly 100 people attend St. Charles Dam Task Force’s inaugural meeting

The newly formed St. Charles Dam Task Force held its first meeting on March 28, 2024, in City Hall where nearly 100 community members crowded into the council chambers to hear the discussion. (David Petesch)

The newly formed St. Charles Dam Task Force held its first meeting on March 28 in City Hall where nearly 100 community members crowded into the council chambers to hear the discussion.

The meeting began with appointments. Park Board Commissioner Jim Cooke was appointed chairman, resident and environmental regulations consultant Conrad Newell was appointed vice chairman and Park District Superintendent of Recreation Mike Kies was appointed secretary.

Other members of the task force include Alderpersons Bryan Wirball, Paul Lencioni and Ryan Bongard, resident and research chemist Brian Pohrte, Park Board Vice President Bob Thomson and River Corridor Foundation Director John Rabchuck.

The St. Charles Dam Task Force held its first meeting on March 28, 2024, at City Hall. (from left to right: John Rabchuck, Ryan Bongard, Chairman Jim Cooke, and Bryan Wirball) (David Petesch)

The task force is a volunteer, joint initiative by the city and the park district, formed as a result of the Army Corps of Engineers’ recent study of the Fox River and its recommendation for the removal of nine dams in Kane County, including the St. Charles Dam.

The St. Charles City Council voted to create the Task Force in February to engage the public, solicit input, and analyze relevant information and possible impacts to the community’s environment, economy and recreation.

As stated in the city’s resolution to create the task force, members are expected to provide updates throughout the process and make a final report to the City Council and the park district no later than March 1, 2025.

Any costs incurred by the task force for engaging with consultants will be split between the city and the park district and any expenditures would have to be preapproved by both parties.

During their first meeting, task force members adopted rules of order for the meetings, which will operate under Robert’s Rules, and set a five minute limit for public comment. Task force members also discussed possible goals, a timeline and schedule for their meetings, their next meeting agenda and resources they would like to utilize.

In voice votes, the board decided they will meet once per month, and that their meetings will be recorded and live streamed. The dates for future meetings are still being determined.

City staff will provide the task force with administrative support, including recording meeting minutes, collecting information, organizing presentations and facilitating consultants.

The task force set a tentative deadline goal to make their final report by the first week of March 2025. Some members were in favor of setting the deadline at the end of this year, but the March deadline was approved in a 7-2 vote with Bongard and Lencioni voting no.

At its next meeting, the board will hear a presentation on the history of the St. Charles Dam and the events that led to the Army Corps’ recommendation from Public Works Director Peter Suhr, Assistant Director Chris Adesso, and other city staff that has been involved in the process.

The task force also plans to begin compiling a list of issues, goals and elements of the dam that they intend to discuss at their next meeting. In addition to their own ideas, they will solicit input from the public and stakeholders before their next meeting, during which they will consolidate that list into a set of goals for future meetings.

The task force briefly discussed possible resources they would like to collect before the next meeting, including documents from Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Army Corps, city documents relating to the dam’s condition and emails from residents.

A website and email address for the task force are being created in order for task force members, city and park district staff, and residents to collect and share information about the dam.

Before the end of the meeting, 10 members of the public spoke, including multiple residents of neighboring towns. Some shared concerns and others offered their services to assist the task force in the future.