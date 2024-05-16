The Local Scene: Firefly theater performance and annual Chicago Drum Show in Kane County this weekend

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Firefly Family Theater presents “Grow”: From 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, May 17, Firefly Family Theater will present a short theater performance about Spark the Firefly in the St. Charles Public Library’s Huntley Community Room. The event is family-friendly and focuses on plants and plant care. The story follows Spark’s attempt to grow a garden with the help of her friends. Attendees will learn about the parts of plants, what they need to grow, and about patience through the music, puppets, poetry and movement in “Grow.” St. Charles Public Library is at 1 S. Sixth Ave., St. Charles. For more information, go to scpld.libnet.info/event/9976326.

2. Cougars versus Milkmen: The Kane County Cougars will face the Milwaukee Milkmen at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. Gates open at 5 p.m. The game, sponsored by Northwestern Medicine, will include a Magnetic Schedule giveaway for the first 1,500 fans. There will be fireworks, a post-game run of the bases for all ages sponsored by Sonic Drive-In and post-game autographs in the Team Store. Northwestern Medicine Field is at 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. Tickets can be purchased at ticketreturn.com/prod2new/Buy.asp?EventID=341874. For more information, go to kccougars.com.

3. The 33rd Chicago Drum Show: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19, Kane County Fairgrounds will host a reunion of popular drummers at the Prairie Events Center and east and west wings. There will be a food truck present, as well as raffle prizes. Drummers featured on Saturday include Gary Astridge at 11 a.m., Michael Vosbein at 1 p.m. and Adam Nussbaum at 3 p.m. Sunday drummers include Wayne Salzman II at 1 p.m. and Bernie Dresel at 3 p.m., with Les DeMerle present at Booth 171 in the fair’s lobby area. Admission is $20 per day for adults, $10 for ages 5-12 or $100 for a VIP pass. The Kane County Fairgrounds is at 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Advance admission can be found at rebeats.com/advance%20admission%20page.html. For more information, go to rebeats.com/drumshows_start_page.html.

4. Clear the Distortion: Sound Bath and Meditation: Moonlight Theatre in St. Charles will offer a meditative event run by Tammy Bonin from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19. Bonin is the author of “Life By Design” and creator of Love Your Human, Energy Resource Center, and Jimmy Chan, described as a whole-body wellness healer. Doors open at 11 a.m. Attendees will work to clear their energy with vibrations of the didgeridoo and gong. Moonlight Theatre is at 7 S. Second Ave., St. Charles. Tickets cost $50 per person, and can be purchased at Moonlighttheatre.com. For more information, go to moonlighttheatre.com/events/clear-the-distortion-sound-bath-and-meditation.

5. Daniel Nahmod Concert: Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Daniel Nahmod will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Unity of Fox Valley, 230 Webster St., Batavia. Nahmod has sold more than 100,000 CDs and 10,000 songbooks on his Humanity Music Label. Tickets cost $25 per adult and are free for ages 12 and younger with an adult. Tickets can be purchased after Sunday services by cash, check or credit card, at the door by cash or check and online at paypal.com/ncp/payment/B8KEMXDR6KFTU, which ends at noon Thursday, May 16. For more information, go to ufvweb-new.unityoffoxvalley.org/dnc.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kane-county-chronicle/local-events.