Friends of St. Charles Public Library to host annual used book sale

The Friends of the St. Charles Public Library will host a used book sale the weekend of April 19-21, 2024. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Public Library)

The Friends of St. Charles Public Library will hold their annual Spring Used Book Sale from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 19; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20 and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 21, in the Huntley Community Room.

The book sale will include paperbacks, hardcovers, CDs, DVDs, computer and board games and more.

Shoppers are invited to stock up for summer reading at bargain prices, and on Sunday, April 21, shoppers can purchase a bag of books for $15 in a cloth library-branded bag. Purchases can be made with a Visa or MasterCard.

Books and materials will be available for all ages and interests, including children’s, classics, cooking, crafts, gardening, history, hobbies, fine arts, mystery, romance, science, sports, travel, westerns and more.

For more information, call 630-584-0076 ext. 231 or visit scpld.org/used-book-sale. The St. Charles Public Library is located at 1 S. Sixth Ave. in St. Charles.