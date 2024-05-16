St. Charles Police Department to host Cop On A Rooftop event Friday

St. Charles Police will participate in the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Illinois on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Dunkin' Donuts locations in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

The St. Charles Police Department will be participating in the annual “Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics of Illinois from 5 a.m. to noon on May 17.

Officers will be stationed atop St. Charles Dunkin’ Donuts locations at 1566 E. Main St. and 1711 W. Main St.

Last year, the St. Charles Police Department raised over $5,000 during this one-day event and are hoping to have the same success this year.

This is the 21st year the event has occurred state-wide, and law enforcement agencies have collectively raised over $8.75 million during that time.

Those who donate will be given a coupon for a free doughnut, while larger donations can be made for items such as hats and T-shirts. Raffle tickets will also be sold for a chance to win a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.