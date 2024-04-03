Yo Joan: April showers bring May flowers and much more

April Showers can be comforting. The kind of shower that sprinkles our flowers, our plants, our lands like a needed watering can from above. (Provided by Joan Budilovsky)

Do you remember jumping into puddles and counting the raindrops in them?

I do, but somewhere along the way I grew out of my red rubber boots and puddles became less fun.

Now I enjoy those puddles from afar. So here I sit nestled in a soft blanket with a cup of hot tea watching the April clouds roll in. Magnificent, ominous, as they slowly move across the sky. Comforting in their currents, yet knowing at any moment they could burst into a torrential downpour.

Of course, there’s a big difference between torrents and showers. One’s exciting, the other comforting. And it’s those comforting April showers I’m hoping for now. The kind of shower that sprinkles our flowers, our plants, our lands like a needed watering can from above.

Suggestion:

Next time an April shower rolls in, boil a nice cup of hot tea.

Then sit under a canopy holding the warmth of the cup in your hands.

Sip and watch.

Watch the shift and change of the kaleidoscope of clouds. What an amazing, artistic process! One minute they may be in the shape of a horse, then a flower, then … is that a Ferrari?

It’s the ultimate psychology test.

Continually changing cloud formations until they eventually all come together into the expression of a shower.

These dauntingly beautiful aspects of nature hold the ability to remind us on a regular basis that there’s a bigger moving picture involved out there. One that offers each one of us a glimpse into our own uniquely transformative nature within.

May I kindly offer you a cup of tea?

• Joan Budilovsky can be reached at editorial@kcchronicle.com or through her website Yoyoga.com. She’s the author of “The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Meditation” available on Audible.com.