Geneva sets hearing on 225-acre annexation, rezoning for warehouse development

Drone footage shows area near Geneva that was clear-cut of old oaks that activists were trying to save last year. Property owner Midwest Industrial Funds has filed a petition to annex 225 acres to Geneva to develop as warehouses. (Photo provided by Brian Maher)

GENEVA – A petition from Midwest Industrial Funds to annex 225 acres between Route 38 and Kautz Road, south of Fabyan Parkway, will be the subject of a public hearing 7 p.m. April 11 at Geneva City Hall before the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Midwest Industrial Funds drew the ire of tree advocates last year in a failed attempt to stop it from cutting down about 75 burr oak trees, some of them estimated to be 300 years old. The area where the trees had been located is proposed for one of the warehouses within the development.

The petition seeks to rezone the acres to light industrial from rural residential, approve a planned unit development, a preliminary and final plat of subdivision, records show.

Midwest Industrial Funds, a real estate investment and development company based in Oak Brook, seeks to subdivide the acreage into four parcels.

The petition is to build nearly 2.5 million square feet of warehouse space among eight buildings on separate lots, parking for 1,883 cars and 466 truck trailers.

The square footage, parking and truck trailer amounts may change if there is an updated filing, city officials said.

Six additional lots would be devoted to stormwater facilities and an electric substation parcel for a total of 11 lots for the overall development, documents show.

The company would provide 100 feet of right-of-way and improvements to extend Kautz Road from Route 38 to Fabyan Parkway, documents show.

MIF would also dedicate an acre, give or take, for the electric substation that would serve this park, as well as other areas west of the proposed development, documents show.

A new wetland area will have native plantings and increased water storage capability, which is intended to alleviate chronic flooding in the area, documents show.

The hearing will be in the City Council chambers, 109 James St. and will also be live streamed on the Geneva Broadcast Network.

The full application is available online at www.geneva.il.us.