KCC girls soccer notebook: St. Charles North, St. Charles East off to hot starts

St. Charles North’s Laney Stark (left) and Geneva’s Cami Bishop go after the ball during a Class 3A West Chicago Sectional semifinal during the 2023 season. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The 2024 girls soccer season has been underway for a few weeks, with a couple teams showing great potential early on.

Here’s a look at some of the top teams in Kane County so far:

St. Charles North remains undefeated

After starting the season with ties against Crystal Lake Central and Barrington, the North Stars went on a four-game winning streak with wins against Burlington Central, Hersey, Loyola Academy and Crystal Lake Central to win the St. Charles Invitational back on March 23.

To say the North Stars dominated during the invitational would be a bit of an understatement. St. Charles North outscored its opponents 20-2 in the four games, including 6-0 wins against Burlington Central and Crystal Lake Central.

Sophomore forward Kaitlyn Nudera led the offense, taking home the golden boot for the tournament alongside Burlington Central’s Mackenzie Rogers with five goals. Senior forward Laney Stark had three goals in the four games, was named the player of the tournament and earned first-team all-tournament honors alongside senior midfielder Kayla Ford.

On the defensive side, senior Lauren Korioth has been a wall in goal. The senior has only given up five goals in the season while also pitching two shutouts in net. Her latest one against Crystal Lake Central was heavily aided by the play of her defense, with her only facing two shots on goal the entire game, both in the final 10 minutes of play.

The North Stars will face a tough Wheaton North team to open DuKane County Conference play and break a 12-day gap between games, but coach Brian Harks felt that after going undefeated in the Invitational, St. Charles North knows what it will have to do.

“We consider all the games up to spring break our preseason,” Harks said after winning the St. Charles Invitational on March 23. “So I think the girls are going to carry a lot of momentum with them moving forward as we start conference play.”

Burlington Central’s Mekenzie Rogers, middle, eludes St. Charles East players including, from left, Alli Saviano, Payton Rivard and Sophia Wollenberg in St. Charles. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Duo of Wollenberg, Saviano lead St. Charles East

One of the themes that have been persisting throughout the Saints lineup so far this season has been mixing in some of the old with some of the new. And this couldn’t be more prevalent than with who leads St. Charles East in goals through the first eight games.

Freshman forward Sophia Wollenberg leads the team with five goals. She’s found a snug place in the Saints lineup, logging the third-most minutes on the team so far this season with 555, only behind senior Mackenzie Loomis (619) and sophomore midfielder Peyton Rivard (625).

On the other side of the duo is senior captain Alli Saviano. The midfielder currently leads the team in assists with four, including two in a 5-1 victory over Oak Park-River Forest on Saturday, and also is second on the team in assists with four. The freshman-senior duo has combined for nine of the 13 goals the Saints have scored.

In net, a similar situation is emerging for the Saints. Junior Sydney Lazenby has been the main contributor for St. Charles East, playing in all eight games while allowing four goals and stopping 18 shots. However, Saints coach Vince DiNuzzo has also been working freshman Mia Olenak into games, with the goalie coming into the game in the second half on three separate occasions. While in net, Olenak has allowed a singular goal while saving 12 shots. The Saints have pitched five shutouts already in the season.

The Saints begin their conference play on Thursday against Glenbard North, who’s been extreme in either direction. With the combination of youth and experience running the team, it should be interesting to see how it comes together in conference play.

Geneva’s Julianna Drew is surrounded by teammates after her first-half goal against Neuqua Valley. (John Starks jstarks@dailyherald.com)

Other Kane County squads fall in middle of pack

In the early part of the season, other teams around the Kane County area have been trying to find their footing before heading into conference play in the coming weeks.

Geneva currently holds the third-best record in the area at 2-1, but has only managed to play three games to this point. Jordan Forbes has put on a clinic in net in the wins, posting shutouts in both, while Audrey Stredde put on a two-goal performance in the season opener against Bartlett.

Batavia has had some flashes of stardom in the early stages of the season, but still sits with a sub-.500 record. Abi Edwards has been a force for the Bulldogs, bagging five goals and three assists, including a hat trick in a 7-0 victory over Streamwood.

Kaneland, which will face off against Batavia on Tuesday, faces a similar situation as Geneva, with the Knights only having two games under their belt coming back from spring break. Both games ended in blowout fashion, with the Knights winning their season opener 7-0 against Sterling, which saw five players find the back of the net, and the other ending in a 5-0 loss to Plainfield Central.